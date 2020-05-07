See Gov. Whitmer's six-phase plan for reopening Michigan's economy

(5/7/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a six-phase plan on Thursday that she will use to reopen Michigan's economy as the coronavirus pandemic wanes.

Whitmer said the state currently is at Phase 3 of the MI Safe Start plan, which was developed with input from leaders in health care, business, labor and education to develop the plan.

The six phases are:

1. Uncontrolled growth with increasing numbers of cases threatening to overwhelm the health care system.

2. Persistent spread with high case levels and concern about health care system capacity.

3. Flattening with case growth no longer increasing and the health care system sufficient to meet current needs.

4. Improving with cases and hospitalizations clearly declining.

5. Containing with improvements in case and death rates while localized outbreaks are quickly contained.

6. Post pandemic with community spread over and not expected to return.

“I am working closely with health care experts and epidemiologists to closely monitor Michigan’s progress in the fight against COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “As we move forward with the MI Safe Start Plan, I am working closely with partners in business, labor, and education to determine the best way to move forward each day."

The plan splits Michigan into eight geographic regions based on travel patterns, hospital system coverage and other factors. Types of work are divided into nine different sectors.

Whitmer described moving between levels of the plan as turning a dial. Restrictions can be loosened when data and coronavirus levels allow, but they could be imposed again if necessary.

She said moving too quickly on reopening certain sectors of the economy could cause a second wave of coronavirus, which would cause more restrictions and more economic consequences.

“That's why we will continue to monitor the spread of this virus, hospital capacity, testing rates, and more as we work toward reaching the ‘improving’ phase,” Whitmer said.