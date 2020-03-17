See Michigan map showing where free school lunches are available

(3/17/2020) - The Michigan Department of Education is offering a new map showing families where free meals are available for children.

The online map is designed to help families find locations with meals are available during the mandated three-week school shutdown. Officials plan to update the map twice daily as locations open and close.

MAP: Click here to see the statewide map of free school meals

Most of the meals are available at no cost for children under age 18. They are provided by school districts through the federal Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program.

Many locations are offering two meals per day for each child. They will be available through April 5, when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order to close schools is scheduled to end.

Call 517-241-5374 with questions or for more information.