See how Michigan's congressmen voted on President Trump impeachment process

(10/31/2019) - Michigan's 14 representatives to the U.S. House voted along party lines Thursday to advance rules and a process for the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Republicans John Moolenaar of Midland, Jack Bergman of Watersmeeet, Bill Huizenga of Zeeland, Fred Upton of St. Joseph, Tim Walberg of Tipton and Paul Mitchell of Dryden all voted against the resolution.

Democrats Dan Kildee of Flint, Elissa Slotkin of Holly, Andy Levin of Bloomfield Township, Haley Stevens of Rochester Hills, Debbie Dingell of Dearborn, Rashida Tlaib of Detroit and Brenda Lawrence of Southfield all voted in favor of the resolution.

Independent Justin Amash of Grand Rapids joined Democrats in voting for the resolution.

Here are some comments about the vote from Michigan congressmen:

Moolenaar

“I have heard from thousands of my constituents and the majority of them oppose the Democrats’ efforts to remove the president elected with strong support in this district. They want to see people in Washington working together to find common ground on the issues facing our country.

“Unfortunately, it has been 10 months since Democrats took over the House and in that time they have failed to have votes on major bipartisan legislation addressing the concerns of hardworking Michigan residents including the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that will help Michigan farmers and manufacturing. Everyone knows Michigan needs trading relationships with our neighbors, and that’s why the House needs to vote on the USMCA trade agreement and support the strong economy we have right now. Democrats are focused on pursuing impeachment and they are losing sight of a vital deal that will help Michigan’s economy.”

Kildee

“Opening an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States should always be a tool of last resort, but sadly this is a necessary step to uphold and defend our Constitution. No Member of Congress was elected to begin impeachment proceedings. But I took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, and I believe that we must proceed in uncovering the extent to which this President has abused his power and betrayed his oath of office.

“The President of the United States, by his own admission, used his office to try and pressure a foreign government into investigating a political opponent. In doing so, the President endangered our national security by withholding critical military assistance for his own personal gain. Over the last several weeks, senior White House officials, career foreign service officers and national security officials have all presented evidence of this President’s abuse of power.

“The House will proceed with the seriousness that this moment in history demands. We will conduct a thorough and public investigation to follow the facts and uncover the extent to which the President’s actions have threatened our national security.”

Huizenga

“Nancy Pelosi’s closed-door impeachment inquiry has poisoned the well of impartiality, undermined the bedrock principle of due process, and eroded any hope of transparency in the Democrat-controlled U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “Adding insult to injury, this resolution allows this partisan process to continue by giving Democrats, specifically Adam Schiff, the ability to deny Republican access to potential witnesses. Today’s vote doesn’t erase the damage Democrats have done, it merely attempts to paper over their brazen disregard for impartiality while creating yet another double standard.”