See how you can give to Midland flood relief, get information on investigation

(5/20/2020) - A new website has launched to offer the public a chance to contribute to Midland-area flood relief efforts.

The Midland Area Community Foundation, United Way of Midland County and 211 launched the website to assist with the region's coronavirus response.

After devastating flooding this week caused by heavy rains and breaches of the Edenville and Sanford dams, the fund has changed focus to flood relief.

The website provides a centralized place for donations, community resource listings and volunteer opportunities.

The community foundation launched a new Midland Flood Relief Fund with a $250,000 contribution.

“The Flood Relief Fund provides a unique source of relief for Midland County,” said Duncan Stuart, Midland Area Community Foundation board chairman. “Those who wish to give back in this time of need will not only have their contributions matched but can rest assured knowing their donations are being distributed in accordance to recommendations of those most familiar with community needs.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy also created a new web page to post updates, documents and information about the Midland area dam failures.

State regulators were reviewing federal records on the Tittabawassee River dams. A state inspection in 2018 found the Edenville Dam was in fair structural condition, but lacked spillway capacity.

State officials say lack of investment in the dams, which is not uncommon around Michigan, combined with historic rainfall over the weekend contributed to the collapse.