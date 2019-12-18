See what Congressman Dan Kildee of Flint said about impeachment in the House

(12/18/2019) - Congressman Dan Kildee was one of hundreds of U.S. House members to address the body on Wednesday before an expected impeachment vote.

The Democrat from Flint plans to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Kildee shared the following statement with his fellow 434 Congressman during his statement on the House floor:

“Thank you, Madame Speaker.

“This is a sad day, a somber day. The President has abused the powers of his office, betrayed the public trust and undermined America’s national security by pressuring a foreign government to interfere in our elections for his own political gain.

“In this serious and solemn moment in our nation’s history, the Constitution is clear: the remedy for such misconduct by a sitting president is impeachment. I did not come to Congress to impeach the President of the United States. But sadly, the President’s misconduct has left us no choice.

“I have two grandchildren. My granddaughter Caitlin is eight and my grandson Colin is four. Someday, I know they will ask about the time a President thought he was above the law and what I did to stop him. I will have an answer for them. Today I vote to uphold our Constitution and impeach Donald Trump.”