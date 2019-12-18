See what Congressman John Moolenaar said about impeachment on House floor

(12/18/2019) - Congressman John Moolenaar was one of hundreds of U.S. House members to address the body on Wednesday before a pair of impeachment votes.

The Republican from Midland voted against impeaching President Donald Trump. Moolenaar shared the following statement with his fellow 430 Congressmen during his statement on the House floor:

“As the representative for my constituents in mid and northern Michigan and I take my oath to uphold the Constitution seriously. I am concerned Democrats voted for impeachment with no bipartisan support because they have wanted to do it since Trump was elected. In fact, their drive to impeachment has been so divisive, one moderate Democrat quit the party and joined the Republicans.

"My constituents elected me to get things done and when they look at what the Democrats are doing in Washington, they see partisanship instead of solutions that will make a difference in their lives. It is unfortunate that Democrats put bipartisan Michigan priorities on hold and waited until the last minute to finish crucial bills that pay our military, protect the Great Lakes, fund the construction of a new Soo Lock, and finalize the new trade deal with Canada and Mexico that will level the playing field for hardworking Michigan residents."