See what Michigan residents are allowed, not allowed to do under shelter in place order

(3/23/2020) - With a new shelter in place order taking effect in Michigan just after midnight, residents will be limited to few activities outside their homes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a three-week shelter in place order for Michigan residents to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on Monday and it will remain in place for at least three weeks.

Here are some activities that are not allowed:

-- Any gathering of any size outside a private residence.

-- Leaving home to work in an industry not deemed critical to life, health or safety.

Here are some activities that are allowed outside the home:

-- Participating in outdoor recreational activities, such as walking, hiking, running and riding a bicycle.

-- Obtaining supplies necessary to sustain life, including groceries, gasoline and medication. Restaurants are allowed to remain open for takeout and delivery services only as a source of food.

The state has designated the following occupations as critical functions and allowing essential employees to work outside the home:

-- Health care and public health. This includes hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies and health department workers.

-- Law enforcement, public safety and first responders.

-- Food and agriculture.

-- Energy supply, including electric and natural gas workers.

-- Water and wastewater.

-- Transportation and logistics, including truck drivers and bus drivers.

-- Public works.

-- Communications and information technology, including news media.

-- Other community-based government operations and essential functions.

-- Critical manufacturing.

-- Hazardous materials.

-- Financial services.

-- Chemical supply chains and safety.

-- Defense industrial base.