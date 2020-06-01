See what Michiganders can and can't do without the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

(6/1/2020) - The end of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order allows residents and businesses to resume many activities, but some remain in place to prevent coronavirus.

Here is a list of what is allowed and not allowed statewide when the order ends:

ALLOWED

-- Restaurants and bars can reopen their indoor and outdoor dining rooms with capacity limits, effective June 8.

-- Any retailers who remain closed or reopened last week by appointment only may fully reopen on Thursday with capacity limits.

-- Outdoor group gatherings of up to 100 people can resume, effective immediately. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 of fewer people. All gatherings require everyone to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

-- Outdoor parks and recreation facilities may reopen, effective immediately. Modifications must be made to promote six feet of social distancing between members of different households.

-- Public swimming pools can reopen, effective June 8. Capacity is limited to 50% of what they are rated for.

-- Day camps for children can resume, effective June 8. However, overnight camps must remain closed.

-- Any office work not possible from home can resume, effective immediately. But any office workers who can perform their responsibilities at home should continue to do so.

-- Libraries and museums may reopen, effective June 8.

-- Churches are allowed to hold in-person services, effective immediately.

-- In-home services, such as housecleaning.

NOT ALLOWED

-- Movie theaters and indoor performance venues must remain closed.

-- Indoor and outdoor recreation activities that require close personal contact must remain closed. These include amusement parks, bingo halls, bowling alleys and dance halls.

-- Indoor gyms and fitness centers must remain closed.

-- Hair, nail, tattoo, tanning, massage and spa services must remain closed.

-- Casinos licensed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board must remain closed.