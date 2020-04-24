See what Michigan's 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order allows and prohibits

(4/24/2020) - Michigan’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, which was extended for a second time on Friday, adds some new restrictions and removes some other guidelines.

Here is a look at what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is allowing and not allowing while the order remains in place until May 15:

Restrictions removed

-- Landscaping, lawn care and plant nursery companies are allowed to reopen as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

-- Large retail stores are allowed to open their outdoor garden centers and certain other areas, such as paint and carpet, that were required to close for customers earlier.

-- Fishermen and boaters are allowed to use motorized boats again.

-- Golf courses can reopen, but nobody is allowed to use motorized carts. Golfers also must follow social distancing guidelines on the course.

-- Property owners are allowed to travel between their primary residence and second homes or vacation properties again. However, Whitmer is discouraging travel between residences.

New restrictions

-- Anyone entering an enclosed public space is required to wear a face covering. That includes stores, pharmacies and offices – and extends to employees who work primarily indoors. Masks should be cloth, can be homemade and should cover people’s nose and mouth.

Continuing restrictions

-- Indoor gatherings of any size outside of a private residence are not allowed.

-- Stores must limit the number of customers inside at a time. Large stores are limited to four people per 1,000 square feet of space while small stores are limited to 25% of their occupancy level established under fire codes.

-- Restaurants must keep their indoor dining facilities closed while indoor businesses must continue requiring workers and customers to follow social distancing guidelines.

-- Families are asked to limit trips to stores and only send one member out to run errands unless child care is not available.