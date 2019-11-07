See which Mid-Michigan hospitals improved in latest Leapfrog scores

(11/7/2019) – The latest report cards are out, showing how hospitals in Mid-Michigan and across the country fared in the latest Leapfrog study of their performance.

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group uses 28 key measures of patient safety at more than 2,600 hospitals across the United States twice a year. Data for the studies comes from required metrics hospitals must report to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Leapfrog also conducts its own surveys and consults supplementary data to assign letter grades to every hospital, including 14 in Mid-Michigan. Their grades are:

A’s

-- Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw earned an A for the third straight study.

-- McLaren Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant earned an A for the third straight study.

-- Memorial Healthcare in Owosso earned an A, which improved from a B in the last study.

B’s

-- McLaren Flint earned a B, which improved from a C in the past seven studies.

-- McLaren Lapeer Region improved to a B after earning a C in the previous study.

-- MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot in Alma moved back to a B after earning a C in the last study.

-- MidMichigan Medical Center – West Branch earned a B for the fifth straight study.

C’s

-- Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township earned a C for the third straight study.

-- Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw earned a C for the fourth straight study.

-- McLaren Bay Region in Bay City earned a C for the third straight study.

-- MidMichigan Medical Center – Alpena earned a C for the second straight study.

-- MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland dropped to a C after earning a B for three previous studies.

D’s

-- Hurley Medical Center in Flint improved to a D after getting a failing grade in the last study.

No Score

MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare was not scored for the fifth straight study.

In Michigan, only Detroit Medical Center Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Commerce Township and University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor have earned A grades in every study since 2013.

Nationwide, 33% of hospitals earned A grades, 25% earned B grades, 34% earned C grades, 8% earned D grades and less than 1% got an F.