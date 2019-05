(5/31/19) - A semi crash early Friday morning shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 23 in Genesee County.

It affected the highway from Hill Road to I-75 in Mundy Township.

First responders said the driver lost control when he reached for a cup.

ABC 12 was told he was taken to the hospital.

The traffic backup started a little after 4:30.

The stretch of U.S. 23 was still closed as of 7:15.

.