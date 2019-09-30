Semi-truck driver from Flint charged with manslaughter in fatal crash

(9/30/2019) - Kentucky State Police say a semi-truck driver from Michigan has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash.

Police said in a statement that troopers responded Sunday to the crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County and determined the semi-truck driver hit two passenger vehicles due to distracted driving.

The statement says 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Franklin County jail.

Police say the driver of one passenger vehicle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, was killed. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash continues.

Online jail records don't say whether Elder has an attorney.

