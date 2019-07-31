Semi-truck driver not guilty in I-69 crash that killed father, daughter

(7/31/2019) - Hearing the words "not guilty" read five times by the jury to each felony charge, Dalibot Sakotic broke down in tears.

"It's a man whose life was devastated," his defense attorney, Frank Manley, said. "You can't feel good if you're involved in a situation where people lose their life. But, I can't emphasize enough how proud I am of the jury and the courage they had to do the right thing."

Sakotic was charged in March 2018 with the deaths of Cody Thomas and his 3-year-old daughter, Aria.

They were riding in the backseat of a car, traveling down I-69 near the Bristol Road Exit when Sakotic's semi-truck hit them from behind.

Cody's wife Brittany and her cousin, Jeffery Middleton, were also in the car. Middleton's Mom, Brenda LaBean, said he's now physically recovered, but still struggling through a brain injury.

"I am happy his kids didn't lose their dad," she said. "There's nothing that could've happened today that could've brought Cody and Aria back or bring Jeffrey back the way he was, so you know, if you look for the silver lining, to me that's - that's what I would look at."

The week-long trial has been tough for all of them to sit through; but, LaBean said it was encouraging to hear from the many witnesses about how they worked to help her family in the moments after the crash.

"That was really reassuring in just humanity and how people really do come together to try to help," she said.

And she agreed with Cody's sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Thomas. The two thought the evidence was clear and were both shocked by the verdict.

"We lost family members so it seems like there should be some accountability for that," Thomas said. "I know he served some time. Good thing, good thing it's taken so long and he actually got to see some time."

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton believed the jury might've been hung up on the 911 call. It came in just before the crash saying MDOT's lack of signage about the construction would cause a crash.

"And so, they must've believed it was just an accident," he said.