Sen. Bernie Sanders planning 2 Michigan visits ahead of primary

(3/4/2020) - Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning two visits to Michigan in the final days before the presidential primary on Tuesday.

The Vermont independent is taking part in get out the vote rallies in Detroit on Friday and in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

The Detroit rally begins at 7 p.m. Friday at the TCF Center (formerly Cobo Hall). The public is welcome and tickets are not required, but anyone planning to attend should register in advance.

Doors open to the public at 5 p.m. Bags are not allowed in the facility.

The Sunday event in Grand Rapids takes place outdoors at the downtown Calder Plaza beginning at 12:30 p.m. The public will be allowed in beginning around 11 a.m.

Bags are not allowed at the rally.