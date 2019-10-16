Senate approves bills to help police interact with autistic people

(10/16/2019) - Legislation advancing in Michigan is designed to help police better interact with people with autism or hearing issues.

The state Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to let people elect a "communication impediment designation" when applying for or renewing their driver's license, vehicle registration or state ID card.

Law enforcement would be notified of the designation when looking up a license or registration in a database during traffic and other stops.

Supporters say the bills would help officers avoid misinterpreting autism-related behaviors that could escalate interactions with law enforcement.

The legislation goes to the House for consideration next.

