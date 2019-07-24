Sen. Cory Booker visits Flint during presidential campaign stop

(07/24/19) - Another presidential candidate made Flint a key stop on Wednesday, putting Mid-Michigan in the national spotlight.

In the morning, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and nearly a dozen Democratic presidential candidates spoke at Detroit's NAACP Convention.

Afterward, Booker traveled 70 miles north to share his experience leading a city much like Flint. He rose to political prominence as mayor and a city councilman in Newark, New Jersey.

"Flint I feel a lot of kinship with. It's a city that's similar to Newark, where both cities have had serious challenges but have found a way to fight back, despite the adversity and the odds. There's a grit. There's a toughness. There's a pride in the city. A defiant belief that here is a city of worth and promise," Booker said.

During an invitation-only round table with many Flint activists and politicians, Booker discussed his experience as mayor in Newark.

"We turned a city's destiny around. We created the biggest economic development period our city has seen in 60 years and I know Flint has the same potential. Having written legislation like Opportunity Zone helps communities like Flint. I'm very proud of that," Booker said.

He believes no one can better tap into the strength of a community like Flint better than a former mayor.

"These are people that are on the ground every single day. They understand the blocking and tackling of building city's success and we need leaders. This is why I think a former mayor is a great president. Leaders that really understand what grassroots leaders need to transform their communities," Booker said.

During the roundtable, some of the concerns that arose were economic development, healthy eating and infrastructure.

Twenty Democratic presidential candidates will return to the Mitten State again on July 30 and 31 for the second round of debates in Detroit.