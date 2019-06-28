Senators offer bill to limit heavy truck speeds to 65 mph

(6/28/2019) - Two U.S. senators have introduced a bill that would electronically limit tractor-trailer speeds to 65 miles per hour, a move they say would save lives on the nation's highways.

Georgia Republican Johnny Isakson and Delaware Democrat Chris Coons introduced the measure Thursday. They say it would take the place of a proposed Transportation Department regulation that has languished in the federal bureaucracy.

The bill would require all new trucks to have speed limiter software activated. It would also be extended to existing trucks that already have the technology. But it would not have to be retrofitted on rigs without the software.

The trucking industry says limiting truck speeds to 65 would create dangerous speed differentials with faster-traveling cars.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)