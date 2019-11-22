Send Santa to the Troops collecting donations over the weekend

(11/22/19) - While it may not be something we think about every day there are still troops serving overseas in conflict zones and at U.S. bases.

And that's why the Yellow Ribbon Guard is again asking for the community's help to Send Santa to the Troops.

For weeks they've been collecting easy to ship items so our military men and women can have a little piece of home at the holidays.

Friday they'll be Garber Buick in Saginaw Township until 6 p.m.

Most service members don't get time off on Christmas, and for some, it's their first time away from their families during the holidays.

So from the treats to the handwritten cards a Send Santa to the Troops care package means more than many of us can imagine.

"When I was in Syria and got those care packages it really meant a lot cause we got to decorate our tent, we got to have fudge from Mackinac Island. Just everything that comes in those packages is nice because it's not just thrown together, stuffed and shipped off. They put thought into it," said Daniel Estrada, a former U.S. Marine from Saginaw.

"Some of these people that we're sending care packages too are our neighbors. They're our moms, our dads, uncles, cousins, you know, that kind of thing. That's what it's about," said event organizer Travis George.

Saturday the bus moves to Northwoods Wholesale Outlet in Pinconning, and on Sunday it will be at the Walmart in Bangor Township.

Packing day is Monday at the Bay City Armory and everyone is invited beginning at 8 a.m.

