"Send Santa to the Troops" volunteers stuff bus with donations

(11/25/19) - A large bus was stuffed with necessities for troops serving overseas and at U.S. bases.

The Yellow Ribbon Guard in Saginaw Township had been collecting items for weeks for its annual "Send Santa to the Troops" drive.

They gathered Monday morning at the Bay City Armory to load the donations onto a bus.

The goal was to give local military men and women a piece of home.

Volunteers said most of the men and women who served did not get time off for the holidays.

And for some, it was their first time away from their family.

