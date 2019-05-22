'Senior' trip to Crossroads Village

(5/22/19) - Crossroads Village is a family destination for mid-Michigan residents....taking you back to the 1800s.

Despite the wet weather, there was a good crowd on-hand today.

You may have seen a bit more silver or white hair than usual, but it was for a great cause for a great group of mid-Michigan residents.

They were literally singing in the rain Wednesday morning at Crossroads Village.

However, the damp and gloomy weather was no match for the more than 2000 mid-Michigan seniors who rode, walked, and hustled their way down the 19th century streets of Genesee County's historic landmark.

"What we love to do is go through the buildings, the old buildings, remembering the old days, giving my age away," said Mary Forsyth from Millington.

"I'm having a lovely time, rain or shine. I always enjoy it and I've got through most of the vendors and I'm waiting to get on the Merry-Go-Round," added an excited Becky Jimenez, a Davison resident.

The Valley Area Agency on Aging hosted their annual Senior Power Day.

For more than a decade, the fun one day event gathers various agencies, businesses and other groups together to help seniors navigate life.

"This is an opportunity to get a lot of information in one place at one time. So, it's a great opportunity to be able to find out about a plethora of services and resources in the community, and an opportunity to get out and enjoy the park. A lot of seniors don't get out to Crossroads Village very often," commented Yaushica Aubert, Valley Area Agency on Aging President.

Several large tents were packed with vendors, who gave out lots of swag as well as information on a variety of topics timely to seniors.

"Senior living care. See, when I get old, you know, somebody got to take care of you. Medicare, Medicaid, stuff like that," said Jackie Barfield from Flint.

"I like some of the information they give you on like the drugs, the different drug plans that you get into or even like the housing for seniors," added Chris Wills, a Burton resident.

Senior Power Day continues to grow with more than 2500 tickets sold, making it the most attended event ever.