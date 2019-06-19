Sentencing hearing for I-75 rock throwers drawing to a close

(6/19/2019) - Closing arguments are under way in the months-long hearing to decide whether the four youngest suspects in the I-75 rock throwing case should be sentenced as adults or juveniles.

Trevor Gray, Mark Sekelsky, Alexzander Miller and Mikadyn Payne of Clio all were younger than 18 when they admitted to throwing rocks off the Dodge Road overpass onto southbound I-75 in October 2017.

One of the rocks crashed through the windshield of a work van in which Kenneth White was riding, hitting him in the head and killing him.

The fifth suspect, Kyle Anger, was the only one of the teens age 18 when when the incident occurred, so he will be sentenced as an adult after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. He is accused of throwing the deadly rock that killed White.

Gray, Sekelsky, Miller and Payne all pleaded guilty to manslaughter as juveniles under an agreement that includes second-degree murder charges being dropped.

Defense attorneys for the four juvenile suspects have proposed an agreement with the court that involves sentencing them as juveniles while keeping them under close supervision in a detention facility until they turn 21.

All four would have to meet benchmarks for education, counseling and rehabilitation while they remain incarcerated.

If the four are sentenced as adults, they might only serve a few more months in prison if the court gives them credit for the 18 months they've already spent behind bars since the incident.

Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph has heard testimony from child development experts, social workers and Michigan Department of Corrections officials about the differences between programs in adult prisons and juvenile detention centers.

White's family members also have testified about their grief caused by the incident.

Farah is planning to render his final decision and sentence the four teens in July. After that, Anger will learn his adult sentence.

The four youngest suspects have the option of withdrawing their guilty pleas if Farah sentences them as adults.