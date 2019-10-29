Serious legal consequences could follow sending nude photos online

(10/29/19) -- The Tuscola County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police are warning parents to monitor their kids social media use.

The warning coming after a complaint was filed with the sheriff's office saying a 16-year-old was asked to send nude pictures to someone online.

The suspect, according to a Facebook post then attempted to blackmail the teen to send money or they would post the photos online.

State Police say incidents like these happen far too often. They say at any given time, more than 750,000 child predators are online at any given moment, which is why parents need to be extra vigilant when it comes to their kids and social media.

"One of the most dangerous things a kid can do is talk to somebody online that they don't know," said Michigan State Police Trooper Steve Kramer.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old victim was involved in an online relationship and the suspect pretended to be someone else in order to lure the teen to send the photos and videos.

"There's really no need to talk to someone online that you've never met before. I mean really what good can come of that, especially when you're under the age of 18," he said.

Trooper Kramer says parents should play close attention to what their kids are doing online.

Kramer encourages parents to be more involved in their kids lives.

Simple things like asking questions, talking to kids about social media, or including them in family friendly activities could help steer them away from some not so good situations that may happen online.

"You can't unring the bell. Once its out there, it's out there, once something is online, it's nearly impossible to get it removed."

He says anyone under the age of 18 in Michigan who sends nude photos of themselves online faces a 20 year felony.

"The legal age of sexual consent in Michigan is 16, but to send or receive or possess photographs of anyone under the age of 18 is still criminal."

Kramer says consent does not work both ways.

He also says the person receiving the photos or videos is guilty of possessing child pornography, which is a 7 year felony.

Persuading, funding, engaging or producing the pictures or videos could mean hefty fines and time behind bars.

"31 years of felonies for that and that's each picture."

If your teen does receive a request for inappropriate photos of them, Kramer says it needs to be reported to an adult and then law enforcement.

"If your that kid that's getting that request, the last thing you should ever do is entertain that. Again, no good can come of that."

