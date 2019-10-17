Seriously injured Owosso woman accused of killing 47-year-old boyfriend

(10/17/2019) - Police say the woman found critically injured in the residence where 47-year-old Kevin Parker was found dead in Owosso late Wednesday is a suspect in his murder.

The woman, who Owosso police identified as Parker's girlfriend, remains in serious condition at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Owosso police found her with critical injuries at a residence in the 300 block of Dewey Street late Wednesday. Parker was found dead in the same home and police ruled the case a homicide.

The woman, who has not been identified, was not facing any charges Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the timeframe for issuing charges depends on her recovery.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Owosso police at 989-725-0580.