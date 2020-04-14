SERVPRO stepping up to protect first responders

(4/14/2020) - They are typically the people that come in after a disaster to help restore your home or business. But right now, SERVPRO is proactively protecting our first responders.

"The brainchild was, okay how can we help as many people as we can during this time," Eric Chesser, owner of SERVPRO franchises in Lapeer and Grand Blanc, explained.

He teamed up with a franchise in St. Clair County to deep clean every ambulance, fire truck and patrol vehicle in those counties.

ABC12 caught up with the 3-man crew at one of their four stops Tuesday, the Davison-Richfield Fire Department.

The company started this initiative one week ago and has already sanitized 200 first responders vehicles.

"It's just like the healthcare workers, they have to go into work. Police, fire, EMS have to respond. You know, they don't have a choice in the matter," Chesser said.

So, how does it work?

"We're going in, we're wiping down all the high touch areas with a disinfectant. And then, we're going in and making sure that we fog the whole vehicle," Chesser said. "So, it stays let for at least 10 minutes with a hospital grade disinfectant called MediClean, which is approved by the CDC for the coronavirus cleanup."

The fog creates an added layer of protection, somewhat of a seal, so no germs can permeate the seats, seatbelts, steering wheel, etc.

The two doing the work are SERVPRO's marketing director and another branch's general manager.

Unwilling to sit around their houses, Chesser said they stepped up to give back.

"It was a very pleasant surprise," Fire Chief Brian Flewelling said.

He explained this is one less thing for them to worry about right now.

"On any call, we can come in contact with somebody that is possibly infected," the Chief explained. "We always run that risk of exposure. So to have that extra safety net of knowing that deep sanitation process has taken place on an operational level, it makes our day easier knowing that took place; and it gives us peace of mind knowing that there's a little extra clean going on there."

If you're a first responding agency in need of this service, SERVPRO is encouraging you to reach out. Chesser said they can come to you or you can stop by one of their locations.

