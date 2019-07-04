Seventh suspicious fire destroys vacant trailer at Genesee Forest Estates

(7/4/2019) - An alleged serial arsonist may have struck for the seventh time this week late Wednesday at the Genesee Forest Estates mobile home park in Flint.

A vacant trailer caught fire around 10:30 p.m. in the complex near the intersection of Dort Highway and Webster Road. It was engulfed in flames when the Flint Fire Department arrived.

A neighboring trailer, which was occupied by one person, suffered some smoke and heat damage from the fire. No injuries were reported and nobody was inside the trailer that burned.

Six other fires have been reported in Genesee Forest over about 48 hours this week involving three vacant trailers, which each caught fire twice. Fire investigators from Flint and the Michigan State Police are working on those cases.

Flint firefighters planned to call arson investigators back to the complex Wednesday night to determine the cause of the latest fire.