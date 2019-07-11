Several Flint schools to see leadership changes for new school year

(7/11/19) - Several Flint Community Schools will see changes in leadership for the new school year.

The Board of Education just approved the changes as recommended by Superintendent Derrick Lopez.

The district says the reorganization will help strengthen leadership.

It released the following list of appointments:

• Principal Kelly Fields, Accelerated Learning Academy (Scott Location)

• Principal Donald Whitman, Eisenhower Elementary

• Principal Connie Portice-Brown, Neithercut Elementary

• Principal Christopher Ochodnicky, Southwestern Classical Academy

• Assistant Principal Donetta Moore-Beaugard, Accelerated Learning Academy (Scott Location)

• Assistant Principal Sidney Rhodes, Accelerated Learning Academy (Scott Location)

Matthew Lane will be Acting Principal at the new Flint Jr. High.

The district says each of the administrators has worked for Flint Community Schools and has shown a commitment to the district's improvement and growth.

The new school year begins on August 7.