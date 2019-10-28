Several GM employees fired for social media posts during strike

(10/28/2019) - Sources say several United Auto Workers members at two Flint facilities have been fired because of threatening posts they made on social media during the strike.

Several members of UAW Local 598 were fired when they returned to work after the strike due to violations of GM policies.

General Motors confirmed several workers from the Flint Assembly plant have been fired due to company policy violations, but they didn't comment on specifics.

Union officials say the same happened to employees at a GM Customer Care and Aftersales facility in the Flint area over the weekend and on Monday, as well.

Sources say the posts by UAW Local 598 members at Flint Assembly were regarding some violent incidents that happened on the picket line.

One post allegedly involved a worker smashing out the windshield on vehicle near a picket line with two people inside. Another post allegedly referenced a bomb threat.

UAW Local 659 President Steve Gruener couldn't comment on specifics of why his members at Customer Care and Aftersales were terminated.

The firings come just three days after the UAW ratified a contract with GM. Gruener said the situation should serve as a warning for all UAW members.

"I just ask every UAW member to be careful what you put on social media," he said. "Obviously, GM will or has and will use it as a possibility of losing your job or terminated, depending on what you said. We just worry about that and keep it close to us to be careful what you put on social media."

Gruener said one of his members reported for work at a Customer Care and Aftersales facility on Saturday and got walked out by GM Global Security due to his actions during the strike.

He said two more workers were walked out at the same facility today.

Gruener could not comment specifically on what those workers did that warranted them getting fired, because an investigation is under way. The UAW has filed grievances about the situations and they are waiting on a response from GM.

"It's very disappointing that after we've been on strike for our contract for our members, that we come back to work and GM is still fighting that battle with harassing our workers or suspending our workers due to actions that happened during a strike that really weren't associated with General motors or from social media posts," Gruener said. "It's very disturbing for our membership."