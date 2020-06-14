Several Mid-Michigan counties report no new coronavirus cases or deaths

(6/14/20) - The state said several Mid-Michigan counties reported no new coronavirus cases or deaths Saturday.

Statewide, it said there were 180 new confirmed cases from Friday and 22 deaths. It meant Michigan had a total of 59,801 cases and 5,767 deaths.

The latest numbers were released two days ahead of the reopening of several types of businesses in Mid-Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced It includes hair, nail, and massage salons, summer camps, can and bottle return stations, tattoo shops, K-12 sports activities, and the lottery claim centers could reopen Monday, June 15.

Genesee County reported three new confirmed cases and four deaths on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, and Huron counties were among the list with no new confirmed cases or deaths.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services data as well as the change from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,084 cases and 258 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and four deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,121 cases, 114 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 337 cases, 27 deaths, which is a decrease of five cases.

-- Clare, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 20 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 81 cases and 12 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

-- Huron, 52 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 96 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 80 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

-- Lapeer, 193 cases and 30 deaths, which is no change.

-- Midland, 112 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

-- Ogemaw, 23 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 43 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Shiawassee, 241 cases, 26 deaths, which is a decrease of two cases.

-- Tuscola, 206 cases and 26 deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

