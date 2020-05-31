Several Mid-Michigan counties see no change in coronavirus cases, deaths

(5/31/20) - The state said close to half of the counties in Mid-Michigan saw no change in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The daily, statewide total for Michigan Saturday was 263 new confirmed cases and 57 deaths since Friday. The state noted 37 of the new deaths were identified through a Vital Records review.

The overall total of coronavirus cases in the state was 56,884. The overall total of COVID-19 deaths was 5,463.

Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, and Sanilac counties were among several counties that reported no change in the data.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the changes from Friday:

-- Genesee, 2,004 cases and 252 deaths, which is an increase of three cases and six deaths.

-- Saginaw, 1,029 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases and one death.

-- Arenac, 34 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Bay, 303 cases and 23 deaths, which is an increase of five cases and one death.

-- Clare, 18 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

-- Gladwin, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Gratiot, 74 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of one death.

-- Huron, 44 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Iosco, 94 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.

-- Isabella, 77 cases and seven deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Lapeer, 189 cases and 30 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Midland, 82 cases and eight deaths, which is an increase of one case.

-- Ogemaw, 21 cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Oscoda, five cases and one death, which is no change.

-- Roscommon, 21 cases, which is no change.

-- Sanilac, 41 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

-- Shiawassee, 240 cases and 26 deaths, which is a decrease of one case.

-- Tuscola, 187 cases and 23 deaths, which is a decrease of two cases.