Several illnesses lead Richfield Public School Academy to close this week

(1/23/2020) - Richfield Public School Academy in Flint is closed for the rest of the week due to outbreaks of several different illnesses.

School administrators say there's been rampant cases of severe colds, Influenza, rotavirus, bronchitis and strep throat. The canceled classes on Wednesday and then announced all activities are canceled all week.

They believe canceling school was the best choice for everyone even though it creates an unexpected burden on families.

The illnesses at Richfield come during the peak of cold and flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there have been at least 13 million flu illnesses this season, resulting in 120,000 hospitalizations and 6,600 deaths.

Experts say children are suffering the most, as nearly 40 have died so far this season. That's abnormally high, according to historical data.

Doctors and health officials continue urging the public to get the flu vaccine. The shot can still be effective for the remainder of this flu season.