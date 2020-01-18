Several inches of snow reported, more to come Saturday morning

(01/18/2020) As of Saturday morning, many locations in Mid-Michigan have reported several inches of snow from this weekend's storm.

At 7 a.m., a report from Flint showed 5 inches of snow has fallen since midnight. Other reports of 2-4 inches have been reported as of Saturday morning.

Additional snowfall is expected through the morning hours. With an additional 1-3 inches possible before the system moves out during the early afternoon.

This will put storm totals anywhere from 5-8 inches south of I-69 and west of I-75. In the Thumb, a general 4-6 inches of snow can be expected.

Additional impacts from this storm will include strong gusty winds. Sustained winds from the south and southwest will be from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. These winds continue through early Sunday. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 30s which will allow some melting and improving road conditions. Overnight temperatures will drop into the 20s so there could be some refreezing on roadways by Sunday morning.

Beyond this system, a few lake effect snow showers are possible Saturday evening through Sunday. Some areas could see some additional light accumulation of snow.

Take it slow if doing any travel this weekend!

Stay with the ABC 12 Weather Team as this system continues to impact Mid-Michigan.