Several other local boxers will fight tonight at the Dort despite main event cancellation

(10/05/19) - Local and international fighters are still scheduled to take the ring Saturday night despite a physical altercation Friday that resulted in the cancellation of the main event featuring Flint's Claressa Shields.

Shields was scheduled to fight Ivana Habazin for a chance to make history again. If she had won, Shields would have been the fastest fighter in boxing (male or female) to be crowned a three division world champion.

Instead, at a weigh-in Friday ahead of the fight, Habazin's trainer was attacked and hospitalized. Habazin subsequently withdrew from the fight. Shields took to social media following the encounter to explain what happened and to say the person who attacked Habazin is not a part of her team.

RELATED: Claressa Shields fight canceled after violence breaks out at weigh-in

The trainer's condition was upgraded to good, according to Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson. The chief says the person who punched him remains in jail while police seek a warrant for charges.

ABC12 has learned from Salita Promotions that the remainder of the event will go on as scheduled at the Dort Event Center.

As many as seven bouts were promoted.

SHOWTIME will be airing a two-fight card. The first match will feature heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin. Franklin, a Saginaw native, will face Pavel Šour.

It airs live as planned at 9 p.m.

Flint cruiserweight Robert Simms will also battle Detroit's Demetrius Banks.

Heavyweight Izim Izbaki will take on Troy Albring from Mt. Morris.

Friday ABC12 reached out to the General Manager of the Dort Federal Event Center, Jeremy Torrey, to ask about refunds. He would only say "no comment."

Sunday morning Torrey responded to ABC12, saying refunds are being offered.

"We still have seven bouts scheduled including two Showtime televised fights," he said. "Should ticket purchasers choose not to attend due to the Shields v. Habazin cancellation, refunds will be issued upon request from the point of purchase."

He said they began handing out refunds Saturday morning for tickets purchased at the box office with a credit card.

Refunds for those who bought tickets with cash are slated for Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., according to Torrey.

