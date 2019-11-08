Several school threats in Mid-Michigan put districts on edge

(11/8/2019) - Police and schools are warning both parents and students about the consequences after a rash of threats in Mid-Michigan over the past week.

Vassar High School was one of several Mid-Michigan schools to receive threats over the past week.

Flushing, Mt. Morris, Millington and Vassar schools all dealt with threats of some kind this week.

In Millington, where the latest threat occurred, parents are getting a letter from the school district, reminding them of what could happen if their student makes a threat -- even if it was intended as a joke.

"It was a shooting threat," Millington Police Chief Jason Oliver said of the threat scrawled on a bathroom wall Thursday that led to a lockdown at Millington High School.

Investigators eventually deemed the threat not credible, as the building was searched by police and a K-9 unit.

"So that dog went through. He just got done cleaning Vassar schools at the time, so he had a busy morning," Oliver said.

The threat at Vassar schools on Wednesday led to additional police presence Thursday morning to make sure there were no problems. Millington parents got a letter from the school district Friday about the incident there.

"It actually quotes the Michigan law that deals with threats in school and we are going to ask our parents to share that with their children," said Millington Superintendent Lawrence Kroswek.

Oliver said anyone making threats faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He's confident the person who made the Millington threat will be identified.

"Somebody is going to say something, and sooner or later it will get around, and we will find out eventually if we don't find out from the camera system," Oliver said.

Kroswek hopes parents sit down with their children tonight.

"Don't think it's a joke. Don't think that it's a prank, because our prosecutor is not going to treat it as such," he said.

Prosecutor Mark Reene has issued a juvenile criminal charge against a 14-year old girl for a school threat in Reese last month.