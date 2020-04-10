Several workers at Shiawassee County nursing home test positive for COVID-19

(4/10/20) - The Shiawassee County Health Department said eight nursing home employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

It said they work at Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center on Monroe Road.

At least 33 people have tested positive in Shiawassee County so far.

The health department said it was working closely with the nursing home.

It said several procedures were in place to protect residents and staff.

The following was released in a press statement:

Durand Senior Care and Rehab is implementing these strategies to protect their residents and employees from COVID-19:

• We are currently taking temperatures on all residents and staff twice a day.

• We are monitoring resident’s respiratory status two times a day.

• We have shut down all communal spaces and residents are quarantined to their rooms.

• We have limited all non-essential visitors for over the last 3 weeks.

• We have re-educated staff on the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and how it is spread.

• Staff members are wearing masks when they clock in.

The county had not said if anyone living in the nursing home had been infected.