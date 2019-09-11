Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of Mid-Michigan

(9/11/2019) - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of Mid-Michigan lasting until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Counties included are Bay, Clare, Genesee, Gratiot, Huron, Isabella, Lapeer, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee and Tuscola.

A line of storms formed over Shiawassee and Gratiot counties around 2:30 p.m. and moved east in Genesee and Saginaw counties by 3:15 p.m. Those storms moved through without triggering a warning.

A second round of storms was approaching Mid-Michigan around 7:30 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were posted for areas in west and central Michigan while the weather moved slowly east.

Frequent lightning, high winds gusting over 60 mph and torrential downpours were the greatest threats from the storms, according to the National Weather Service. Hail and weak tornadoes could not be ruled out.

Thursday is expected to be more tranquil, but the risk of strong to severe thunderstorms returns on Friday.