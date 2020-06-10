Severe weather possible Wednesday

It's hot & humid this morning (we're in the 70s and 80s already with 70 degree dewpoints!) with some sunshine and a few showers/non-severe storms. When a cold front moves in later we'll have all of the ingredients for severe storms.

For this reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Mid-Michigan under a moderate risk for severe weather (think of it as a 4/5 on the risk scale, for perspective yesterday was a 1/5). If not under the moderate risk, you're only one step lower in the enhanced risk area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon. Our biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts around 70mph, but isolated tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rain are also possible. Some may pick up 1-2" of rain by tonight with strong storms moving through. Our main time frame for severe weather will be between 2pm and 10pm tonight.

***This is not to scare you but to remind you to please stay weather aware today! Have a way to get alerts (phone, weather radio, etc.) and remember to take shelter on the lowest level of your home, away from windows, if a severe thunderstorm warning or tornado warning is issued for your area. Stay safe, friends! We'll keep you updated on-air and online throughout the day.

Throughout the day we'll have S gusts to around 40mph possible. A wind advisory is in effect for the northern side of the viewing area until noon for S wind gusts up to 50mph. Gusts will go down to around 30mph overnight and through tomorrow as winds shift to the W.

Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s. We'll drop to the mid 50s and low 60s tonight with spotty showers on the backside of the cold front. A few rain showers linger into tomorrow, but we'll have more sunshine with highs in the 70s and much less humidity.

Friday and the weekend will feature milder temps and more sunshine.