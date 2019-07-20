Severe storm leaves mid-Michigan with fallen trees and no power

(07/20/19) - A severe weather system in mid-Michigan did not last long, but some residents may feel the impact for days.

Trees and wires are down across the state, and many are without power. For some, the greater concern is just outside their front door.

"We were at Michigan Adventure today on the other side of the state. We were driving back, and it was bad weather over there too. By the time we got back here, we weren't expecting it to be like it was over there, and we come home to our whole to our whole road knocked with trees down. By the time we got to our driveway, we came home to finding this, so pretty insane," Blake Ross, a Montrose Township resident, said.

Luckily for Ross, there was no damage to his home. Several trees surrounding his house snapped, but none hit his house or his car.

His power stayed on, but Consumers Energy is reporting over 137,000 homes and businesses without power as of 9:00 p.m on Saturday night.

Consumers says electric service should be restored for all affected customers by the end of the day Tuesday.

Consumers will clear trees that interfere with electric restoration activities, but if not, it'll be a clean-up day or two for many across the mitten.

"We'll just have to maybe have to get somebody to help clean it up. A lot of wood that's going to have to be cut up, branches picked up, and with the amount of small stuff hanging around, it'll be pretty much a couple days worth of work," Ross said.

Some without power may have to find a cooling center during the hot summer days.

You can find that information in the related links or call 2-1-1 for other resources that offer assistance in your community.