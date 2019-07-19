Severe storms possible Friday in addition to sweltering heat

The heat gripping Michigan is bringing another threat in addition to just high heat index readings. Severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and overnight into Saturday.

A stalled cold front over the state will allow showers and storms to form along it during the heat of the day. Some of these storms will have the right ingredients to become severe. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts in addition to flash flooding.

Damaging wind gusts can happen when the cooler, heavier air higher up in the storm suddenly rushes downward. As the wind hits the ground it spreads outward creating damaging straight line winds. This threat will accompany many storms that develop.

Flash flooding is also a possibility given the shear amount of moisture in the atmosphere. We have what we call ‘precipitable water’ values. These are a measure of the total amount of water in a column of air in the atmosphere. Through the day some of these values will be well over two inches, meaning that much water can easily come out of a thunderstorm.

Storms are possible to fire up in the heat of the afternoon and again overnight. Please have a way to get weather information through the day.

