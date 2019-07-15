Severe thunderstorm knocks down trees, drops hail on parts of Mid-Michigan

(7/15/2019) - A breakout of severe weather Monday evening knocked down several trees and dropped small hail in parts of Mid-Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a cell that moved through Durand, Swartz Creek and Grand Blanc between 5 and 6 p.m.

Authorities closed the eastbound lanes of I-69 at the Durand exit around 5:30 p.m.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Centers reported 30 active fire incidents around 5:45 p.m. Most of them were related to storm damage, including several trees down.

The area of Hill and Seymour roads in Swartz Creek appeared to take a significant hit. Genesee County 911 reported several trees down in the area blocking roads and damaging houses.

Consumers Energy reported nearly 1,000 customers without power northwest of Swartz Creek and about 250 without power just east of Durand.

Some parts of the Swartz Creek area also were dealing with flooding.

About 2,600 customers around the Point, Heritage Park and areas the west in Grand Blanc Township also were without power at 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service confirmed the storms did not contain any rotation, so any wind damage came from straight-line gusts and not tornadoes.