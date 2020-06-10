Severe thunderstorms knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan

(6/10/2020) - A complex of severe thunderstorms knocked out power to tens of thousands of people around Mid-Michigan on Wednesday.

Consumers Energy reported more than 25,000 customers without power in Arenac, Bay, Gratiot, Midland and Saginaw counties after the storms moved through the area between 1 and 2 p.m.

DTE Energy reported well over 25,000 customers without power in Huron and Tuscola counties. Most of the outages were east of M-53 and north of Vassar, including the Caseville and Sebewaing areas.

ABC12 doppler radar showed another line of strong storms forming in West Michigan and heading east toward Mid-Michigan around 2:30 p.m.

All of Mid-Michigan remained under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. Several other Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect around the region.

Some of the hardest hit areas include Shepherd, where much of the town was without power and several trees were knocked down.

A stretch of M-13 was closed with trees across the road at Parrish Road near Linwood in Bay County. Several trees got knocked down around Merrill, including some that fell on homes.

The National Weather Service also received reports from a trained spotter about power lines down in the Sebewaing area in Huron County, including some that fell on buildings.