(5/20/2020) - Residents in Freeland and Tittabawassee Township are advised to limit their water use until after 6 a.m. Thursday.

Saginaw County Emergency Management says use of the municipal water and sewer systems could result in a sewage backup in homes and businesses.

Residents should use dishwashers, washing machines, showers, sink and lavatories as little as possible for the rest of Wednesday and into early Thursday.