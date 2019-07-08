Seymour road closes for resurfacing and widening project

With school out of session, the Genesee County Road Commission is out in full force along Seymour road in Flushing Township.

"Were doing a heavy reconstruction on it," said engineer, Eric Johnston.

Johnston says they'll be ripping up the roadway and not only resurfacing it, but widening it a few feet in each direction.

"The current roadway only has 10 foot wide lanes. so it's only 20 feet total," Johnston said. "Were going to trench on the outsides of where the asphalt is, widen the road to create 11 foot lanes. Then we will do 6 foot shoulders, 4 feet of those will be paved."

While all that work is being done, residents can expect to see Seymour road closed from Potter rd to the Flushing city limits.

The Flushing Township road, will remain closed until the end of August.