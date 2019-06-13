Shady Acres Mobile Home Park to be demolished at the end of June

(6/13/2019) - The vacant, blighted eyesore at Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint is finally coming down.

Scenes of blight like this at the vacant Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint will disappear this summer, when demolition removes everything on the property.

The demolition of the abandoned mobile home park will happen sooner than expected thanks to a collaboration of Flint, Genesee County and the Land Bank of Genesee County.

For the people who drive Western Road, they see Shady Acres as an eyesore. But the city of Flint says in just a few weeks they'll be demolishing the mobile home park getting rid of it once and for all.

"It's just going to look cleaner and nicer when we're driving through there and it's something that needed to get done," said Annette Reynolds, who lives nearby.

She has been working for the past year to remove the blight at Shady Acres. Thursday morning, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver told her and the rest of the city that all the hard work was finally paying off.

"The entire mobile home park will be demolished. All foundations, concrete and debris will be removed," said Weaver.

The mobile home park with nearly 200 lots has been abandoned since 2015 and become a dumping ground for trash and other hazards.

Flint City Councilman Santino Guerra said seeing the eyesore removed from the area will make a huge difference for the residents in the Third Ward of Flint.

"Residents care about their community," said Guerra."The people of Rollingwood have been physically cleaning up, so it's nice to see the city and the land bank stepping up and helping out."

The demolition will cost nearly $400,000, but according to an EPA assessment there are no large costs tacked on due to environmental hazards. There will also be a barrier put up to keep people out of the land and from dumping.