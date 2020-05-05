Shaiwassee County prepares for businesses to reopen

23 more days.

May 28th is the date that Governor Whitmer's "Stay at Home Order" expires.

While some businesses are open now, thanks to her most recent order others are preparing for a new future at the end of month.

"We don't want to be back here in six months closed down again," said Larry Johnson, Shaiwassee County Health Director.

Shaiwassee County is preparing for businesses to reopen at the end of the month.

This morning some businesses had a conference call with Johnson, who debuted the playbook what reopening will look like.

Johnson explains, "We developed a document for businesses and organizations which outlines numerous steps for reopening, which includes social distancing, proper hygiene, protecting your customers and your employees, PPE. Another thing it has is a one page to monitor employees when they come in everyday."

Johnson anticipates the county will have to reopen in stages, with high risk businesses such as restaurants and bars being the last to open.

Some local shops are already implementing the health departments plan.

"Yes, things are little different now," said Dietrich's Flower Shop owner Leslie Diertrich.

Dietrich has been doing pick-up and drop-off deliveries for her customers during the pandemic.

But when she can fully reopen, Dietrich says she'll be ready for the rush.

"We have already installed plexiglass at the front counter, we have hand sanitizer at the front counter. I keep a bucket with a towel, I wipe everything down," said Dietrich.

She is also installing social distancing stickers on the floor so customers know where to stand away from each other.

Dietrich explains, "I want to protect my customers and I want to be protected too. I have a sister who is vulnerable and I'm with her a couple times a week. So, I'm very cautious about all of it."