Sharp Funeral home reopens in Swartz Creek

(08/12/19) -- Sharp Funeral Home in Swartz Creek has officially reopened, after a fire destroyed much of the building a little more than a year ago.

"We're all very excited," said co-owner RJ Sharp.

Sharp says lots of brainstorming and planning last year made for some stressful days, but in the end, it's all about the clients they serve.

"The building that we operated out of before began as an old house and was added onto throughout the years, so this building we were obviously able to start from the ground up and put in everything that we're looking for," he said.

Which inside, includes state of the art audio and visual equipment, a reception center with a kitchen area for families and a care center.

"It's kind of become more of a casual affair as to a formal affair that it used to be," he said.

The new funeral home is also easier to navigate.

"The accessibility inside the chapel, inside the funeral home is much better. Everything is on one floor, there is no basement, no second story."

Sharp says the last year would not have been possible without his staff and the community's support.

Sharp Funeral Home does plan to have a community open house.

It will be held Sunday, September 8 from 1:00-5:00 p.m.