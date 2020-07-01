Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

(7/1/2020) - Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.

The aircraft was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing. The incident occurred on the military base around 11:30 p.m. on June 30.

Officials at Shaw AFB say that the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened.

Shaw AFB emergency responders were on scene. Sumter County Fire and Rescue assisted with the crash.

The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital for treatment where they later died.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the identity of the pilot has not been released. The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.