Sheldon Neeley sworn in as 94th mayor of Flint

(11/11/19) - Sheldon Neeley was sworn in Monday as the 94th mayor of Flint.

Neeley beat outgoing Mayor Karen Weaver by 205 votes in the Nov. 5 election to win a four-year term. He struck a tone of unity and transparency during his inaugural address in the council chambers at City Hall at noon.

"We will always be transparent and we will always give you the truth so you can always understand where we are," Neeley said.

He called for unity as the city moves forward with changes and improvements aimed at bringing Flint to the next level.

"We have to push back against the dominant tendencies of a society and of a country that wants to keep us divided," Neeley said. "The polarization of race, economic status, gender, orientation -- we have to push back hard against that, because partnerships are the pathway to success."

As mayor, he plans to reach out and seek all voices in how Flint's government operates.

"You will find this city of Flint and this philosophy to reach out to extend our arms asking everyone to join in with their ideas," Neeley said.

He also pledged the city's help for Flint Community Schools, which is grappling with another large budget deficit and likely significant cuts to balance its finances.

During the address, he announced that former Saginaw County Undersheriff and current Genesee County Sheriff candidate Phil Hart will be named the city's next police. He takes over for Timothy Johnson, who resigned on Friday.

Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton also will remain in his position leading the Flint Fire Department. Brian Larkin has been appointed Neeley's chief of staff.