Shelter dogs, Bangor Township staff enjoy 'Puppy Day'

(10/31/19) - They're known to reduce anxiety and depression, put others at ease, and put a smile on someone's face.

And those are just some of the benefits humans experience after some time with a four-legged friend.

The same encounter can be even more beneficial for the animal.

"They get to have love, and that's all that they're looking for. And we're blessed that we get to give it to them," explained Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley.

Rowley and the others who work at the Bangor Township office teamed up with Bay County Animal Services and Adoption Center to provide shelter dogs a potentially life-changing opportunity.

Every Thursday employees get to enjoy Puppy Day. This week, China, a two to three-year-old dog, is visiting.

"They get to interact with the team here at work, they get time outside of a cage to interact and just be dogs," Rowley said.

China and the other dogs at the shelter get daily walks, but getting out for a day is special.

There's room to roam, extra treats, and a chance for her loving personality to shine through.

"They spend most of their day in a cage, so when a family comes by looking for someone to provide a forever home for, you come by and they just go nuts," Rowley explained.

While visiting Bangor Township that extra energy is used in a different way.

Rowley said Puppy Day started back in September and it's quickly become a day they look forward to. "As human beings, anything that we can do to make a positive difference in somebody's life is an amazing day. Be it if it's a person or a four-legged animal. We did something good and we should feel good about that."

This unique approach to giving shelter dogs a 'day out' is just one way Bay County is working to remain a no-kill shelter.

"A lot of times when people meet them, they kind of fall in love, it can be love at first sight, and it's amazing how many of these pets do get adopted," said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.

So far each of the dogs that have been through this program have found a forever home.

The shelter can be reached at (989) 894-0679.