Sheriff: 44-year-old stabbed during altercation at Lapeer County residence

(1/21/2020) - Authorities are investigating a stabbing that took place during an altercation at a Lapeer County residence on Sunday evening.

A 44-year-old man from North Branch showed up at the residence on Sherwood Lane in Mayfield Township around 9:45 p.m. looking for his 16-year-old son, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

The 20-year-old homeowner met the boy's father at the door and a verbal altercation broke out, police say. The 44-year-old was trying to find out whether the 16-year-old was inside.

Investigators believe the boy's father grabbed a lawn chair and got inside the house after the 20-year-old told him to leave. The 44-year-old allegedly hit the 20-year-old with the lawn chair several times.

The 20-year-old then grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the 44-year-old in the chest, police say. The confrontation ended at that point and the boy's father left with his 16-year-old son.

The 44-year-old had a friend drive him to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The 20-year-old reported minor injuries and did not seek treatment.

No charges had been filed in the case by Monday. Police plan to submit reports to the Lapeer County Prosecutor's Office soon, which will decide whether any charges are filed.