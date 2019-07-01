Sheriff: Child, three adults dead after Isabella County crash

(7/1/19) - Deputies in Isabella County are investigating a crash that killed a three-year-old child and three adults.

They say the collision happened Sunday afternoon on M-20 in Chippewa Township when a 48-year-old Hemlock man in a Jeep swerved into oncoming traffic.

The sheriff's office says he might have had a medical condition that caused him to hit a pickup head-on.

The jeep driver was killed.

Deputies say the pickup was then hit by a car behind it.

According to investigators, the 34-year-old Sanford woman driving the pickup did not survive.

The sheriff's office says a passenger and a child were also killed.

It says the driver of the car and a passenger had injuries but are expected to be okay.